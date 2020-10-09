After Dist. 93 state Rep. Chris Harris announced he would not seek reelection as state representative, two candidates are now running for his seat in the upcoming general election.
Norma Kirk-McCormick, of Martin County, and Rod Varney, of Pike County, are the candidates running to become the next Dist. 93 state representative in the upcoming general election. Each candidate sat down with Appalachian Newspapers to explain why they believe they should be elected to serve as the next state representative for Martin County and part of Pike County.
Norma Kirk-McCormick
Norma Kirk-McCormick, of Inez, is the Republican candidate running for the Dist. 93 state House seat. She is from Martin County and she grew up as one of nine siblings and the daughter of a coal miner. She has been married to her husband, William Brent McCormick, for 30 years, and they have two grown children.
Kirk-McCormick graduated from Morehead State University before working in government services around 1985. During her 31-year career, Kirk-McCormick worked as a treatment specialist, worked in the areas of foster care and adoption and worked as a counselor in the vocational rehabilitation department of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
After retiring, Kirk-McCormick ran for state representative in 2016, and again in 2018, losing both elections to then-Democratic candidate Chris Harris. Despite her losses, she said, she has remained involved in the community, participating in organizations like Kiwanis.
She said she wanted to run again this year for state representative because she believes that she can be a strong advocate for Eastern Kentucky.
“I saw how our economy and our communities were in decline, and it really worried me, knowing that coal was our only industry in Eastern Kentucky, other than the medical field, government jobs or the education school system,” she said, regarding why she decided to run. “I saw our economy decline tremendously, and I saw the hopelessness of the people in Eastern Kentucky and the depression. … And no one seemed to be doing anything to recruit new industry into our region.”
Kirk-McCormick expressed the importance of increasing economic development in the Eastern Kentucky region. She said that progress is currently being made in Martin County and Pike County, with the $3.1 million grant to expand the Big Sandy Regional Airport and Pike County’s efforts to bring in industry to the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park. However, she said that she believes there is more work to be done in order to bring in more industry into the region.
“We have to have legislators that will go to Frankfort and fight for us and who will advocate by giving companies tax breaks to come in. You have to have good infrastructure, and you have to have a good education system in order to recruit the CEOs and the people that’s willing to invest. We absolutely have to have someone there in Frankfort to fight for us. If we don’t, we’re not going to have a voice.”
As the Republican candidate, Kirk-McCormick said that she supports U.S. President Donald Trump. She also said that she is “pro-life” and will stand strong to support Second Amendment rights.
“That’s just our culture here, and I’ll fight to preserve that,” she said. “I’m just a strong advocate for the people of Eastern Kentucky, and I would love to see people be self-sufficient, for families to remain here. I’ll support anything that will give an advantage to our people.”
Norma Kirk-McCormick has been endorsed by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the National Rifle Association and the Kentucky Right to Life Association.
Rod Varney
Rod Varney, of Forest Hills, is the Democratic candidate running for the Dist. 93 state House seat. Varney is from Pike County, and he comes from a family of educators. His great-grandfather taught for 42 years in the Belfry area, and his grandparents, aunts and uncles were teachers.
After Varney graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1968 and earned his master’s degree in 1969, he became a teacher at Belfry High School. He worked for 10 years in the coal industry, before returning to Belfry High School to work as an English teacher and assistant football coach in 1991. He later served as principal of Belfry High School for 15 years, and he retired in 2013. He said he also worked at a general store and worked as a licensed insurance agent before retiring.
His wife, Janet, was also an educator for 42 years, and she worked as a teacher, counselor and special education director. Rod and Janet have been married for 50 years, and they have two children and three grandchildren, with one of his children also being a teacher.
Varney said he considered running for state office after learning that Diet. 93 state Rep. Chris Harris would not seek reelection in the upcoming general election
“I was encouraged to do that by a number of people,” he said. “After much prayer and a lot of conversations with my wife, I decided to do it. I have a lifetime of experience in a number of areas, more particularly in education, but also my work experience outside education.”
Varney said that he is a strong advocate for protecting the pensions of all public state employees, and he also described himself as a “strong, pro-life Christian.” He has been a member of the First Baptist Church in Forest Hills for more than 50 years, where he served as a trustee, deacon and a Sunday school teacher. He said he hopes to promote education as representative in order to advocate for more vocational school opportunities for students in Eastern Kentucky.
“I will be a strong voice for education, not only the academic education from high school but also vocational education. I am a very strong advocate for the vocations,” Varney said. “There’s so many opportunities for young people who have a desire to work with their hands or do something outside the academic realm of education, including carpentry, electricity, welding, HVAC heating and cooling, nursing — a variety of most types of occupations. Over the years, I have come to realize that the vast majority of our students, after graduating from high school, could benefit from vocational training, and now vocational training takes on a totally different meaning with the different modern avenues that students can take.”
Varney suggested timber and tourism as possible avenues for future economic development, adding that Pike County is currently doing well in building onto its tourism industry.
“We need to continue looking at other areas for opportunities for jobs and for economic development. Our county is doing some of that. I know that tourism is becoming a viable business in Eastern Kentucky and really, it’s in its infancy. It has the opportunity for expanding tourism in Eastern Kentucky and what we have to offer.”
He added that he is an “open-minded person” and willing to consider any and all economic opportunities in order to help the region.
“As always, you try to become involved and take every opportunity that you can for economic development, and I am a very open-minded person. I’m willing to explore any avenue that will afford the people of Pike and Martin counties opportunities for employment and opportunity for better quality of life for themselves and for their families.”
Rod Varney was endorsed by the Kentucky Educators’ Association and the United Mine Workers of America.
