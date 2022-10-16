The budgets for 2022-2023 were approved by the Elkhorn City Council during its regular meeting on Oct. 11.
City Attorney Kyle Deskins read both the Water and Wastewater department and the city’s budgets for a second reading.
The budget for the Water and Wastewater department increased revenue from the previous year budget which was $263,250 up to $265,250. The increase was due to $2,000 being budgeted for audits.
The city’s budget for 2022-2023 year is $544,000, which reflects an increase in revenue from last year’s $482,650.
The city’s largest source of budgeted revenue being projected comes from the occupational tax, which is estimated to bring in $150,000.
The city also carried over a balance of $65,000 from the 2021-2022 budget.
Both budgets were approved unanimously by the council.
The council also heard the second reading of the Entertainment District ordinance.
This ordinance would allow the city to set up an Entertainment Destination Center (EDC).
The EDC area would basically run the length of Main Street down to Pine Street down to Elkhorn Street and would allow patrons, during special events, to leave the premises of businesses selling alcoholic beverages with alcoholic drinks within the EDC.
Council member Jacob Justice pointed out the city has to be approved for an EDC license.
“You can’t just force this through,” Justice said. “We (the city) have to apply for the EDC license and the state has to approve it and we have to comply with state regulations.”
Council member Rob Lester said this would help Elkhorn City tourism development efforts.
“I think this would give us a leg up with tourism,” Lester said. “I mean look at the events Pikeville has in their EDC and the revenue raised; we can do that too.”
The council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance. The next step now is for the city to apply for an EDC license.