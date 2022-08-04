Elkhorn City Council members unanimously passed a motion to honor Elkhorn City’s first librarian, Hester Polley Hunt, during the July 25 council meeting.
Hester Hunt’s granddaughter, Sarah Hunt, reached out to the council members via mail, asking for their consideration to honor Hester by naming a street near the library after her or by placing a plaque in her recognition by the library.
“Not only was my grandmother Elkhorn City’s first librarian, but she was also instrumental in bringing the library to our town,” Sarah wrote.
In her letter, Sarah said after the Kentucky General Assembly enacted legislation allowing library districts to be established by voters, Hester helped to organize voter registration drives and circulate petitions to support the legislation. It was affirmed by the Kentucky Supreme Court in 1978.
From there, Sarah wrote, Hester helped to obtain a construction grant to build the library.
It took only seconds for the council members to agree to honor Sarah’s request to recognize Hesters contribution to the community.
“I say we do both of them; the plaque and the road,” said Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor said.
After a brief discussion, council members agreed it was appropriate to name the alley by the library Hester Hunt Lane.
“The library flourished under Hester and those who came after her,” Sarah wrote. “Its growth and continued impact on the education of our area youth is a legacy of immeasurable significance.”