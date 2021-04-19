Kentucky State Police reported an Elkhorn City man was killed in a crash on April 17.
According to a statement from KSP, at 11 a.m. on April 17, the agency received a call reporting a single-vehicle crash on Yellow Hill Spur in Elkhorn City.
A trooper from Post 9, the statement said, responded and found through the initial investigation that Jason Spangler, 42, of Elkhorn City, was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger on the roadway when his vehicle exited the road and traveled over an embankment.
Spangler, the statement said, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.
Trooper Bailey Combs is investigating the crash and was assisted on scene by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Marrowbone Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.
