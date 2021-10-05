The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) awarded $590,208 to Elkhorn City on Oct. 1.
The funding will be used for improvements to the city’s sewer collection system.
“We’ll use this money to refurbish our pump stations,” said Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor. “We will be able to repair and replace some lines and manholes too.”
The sewer improvements will benefit 531 households and 62 businesses.
“This is great news for families and businesses in Elkhorn City,” Congressman Hal Rogers said. “These people are relying on a system built some 60 years ago and this investment will ensure that the system is secure for years to come.”
In addition to the ARC funds, state sources will provide $735,617 bringing the total project funding to $1,325,825.
“I’m always proud to work alongside my friend Congressman Hal Rogers to bring high-quality water treatment and sewer systems to Kentucky’s Appalachian communities,” U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell said. “I am thrilled Elkhorn City residents will soon have access to a clean, updated sewage system through this ARC grant program.”
“This news is great,” Taylor said. “I want to thank Congressman Rogers and Sen. McConnell for their continued support to Elkhorn City.”
Taylor said the city will also develop a corrective action plan to reduce inflow and infiltration.