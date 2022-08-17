Embankment repairs begin this week on Ky. 3419 at Blackberry

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a statement Aug. 17 that they are advising motorists of one-lane traffic with temporary delays beginning this week for multiple embankment repairs on Ky. 3419 in the Blackberry area. Work will start at mile point 11 and continue to point 9.4 (.85 miles South of Ky. 1056 and 4.5 miles Southwest of Ky. 632).
Work is projected to take approximately six to eight weeks to complete. Crews will work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site flaggers will direct traffic during working hours. Motorists are encouraged to follow signage and to pay close attention to equipment parked in the work area during daytime and overnight hours.
King Krete has been contracted to perform the work. Schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.