During the Pike County Fiscal Court meeting on Oct. 19, Pike County Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett informed the court that his department had been turned down by the National Homeland Security and by Kentucky Homeland Security for grants to upgrade the communication system used by emergency responders.
“We have not received any letter yet from the Kentucky Homeland Security as to why we were turned down for the grant,” Tackett said. “We are expecting a letter from them in the next few days with that explanation.
“We did receive a letter from the National Homeland Security which basically said it was not considered to be essential or something like that,” Tackett said.
Tackett explained that the system and radios serve all the volunteer fire departments, rescue squads and sheriff’s office.
“This system is about 21 years old now,” Tackett said. “After about 15 years, Motorola stopped making replacement parts for the system.
“Right now, if we need parts for our emergency communications system, we have to find them on ebay and there is a shop in Colorado we found that does have some parts,” Tackett said. “But these parts are used and don’t have a warranty on them. It’s getting to the point that we aren’t going to be able to find parts at all.”
The need for a resolution to the issue is great, officials said.
“This is a huge public safety issue,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “Good communication for our first responders is vital.”
Tackett explained that the over 300 hand-held radios, all of the mobile radios in the fire trucks and console need to be replaced but the antennas can be used with a new system.
“I would suggest replacing the system immediately,” Tackett said. “But we can go a little longer with the current system but when the money is available we need to purchase it as soon as possible.”
“We need to do some research to see if any of this cost could be covered by the American Relief Plan (ARP),” Jones said. “I’d like for Sharon Hall, our grant writer, to look at this to see.”
“I do know that ARP money can be used for law enforcement communication equipment,” Hall said. “But I’ll have to double check on fire and EMS communications.”
“That’s why I want some guidance on this ARP money first,” Jones said. “We have a little time.”
No action was taken by the court at this time but Judge Jones indicated that the issue most definitely will be revisited after additional guidance on the use of ARP funds can be established.