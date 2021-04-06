Over 50 events will take place across Eastern Kentucky as part of the upcoming Remake Learning Days Across America, which is the nation’s biggest family-friendly learning festival.
Remake Learning Days Across America (RLDAA) is returning this spring in more than 17 regions across the country, including Eastern Kentucky, with family-friendly learning events designed to engage caregivers, parents and children. This is the second year for the Remake Learning Days festival to take place in Eastern Kentucky. The interactive festival will be hosted in partnership with SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) and will take place from April 22 to May 2.
Traci Tackett, director of digital literacy with BitSource, said that the events at the festival will help families learn new things about technology, learn more about businesses like BitSource and experience the outdoors in a new way, among other things.
“Remake Learning Days is a festival of events that focus on building family engagement while exposing participants to the best of East Kentucky,” Tackett said. “I hope everyone will check out the website to see the many virtual, hybrid or in-person events being offered.”
Eastern Kentucky’s festival of events will capture the themes of Art, Making, Science, Technology, Outdoor Learning, Youth Voice and Professional Development. It will include these events, among many others:
• Sewing events at Sew-N-Love Quilt Shop in Prestonsburg and Appalachian Quilt and Craft;
• An Earth Day Scavenger Hunt with Pikeville High School Teens Who Care UNITEd;
• Professional Development events such as “Gamifying the Classroom” to boost student engagement and social emotional learning for teachers and students;
• A virtual visit to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo;
• Hiking at Dewey Lake with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The majority of events will be free. The events are designed for parents and caregivers to learn alongside their kids and offer relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth of all ages (pre-K through high school). To find a complete list of events and registration information, visit, https://remakelearningdays.org/eastky/.
