The fall forest fire season is in effect and runs from Oct. 1 through Dec. 15.
Nick Fleming, public information officer for the Pikeville Fire Department urges residents and homeowners to be vigilant while burning outdoors.
“With the fall fire season, we don’t want to be burning between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Fleming said. “This is due to relatively low humidity and that allows for fire development rather quickly.”
Fleming said that, after 6 p.m., residents can burn until the next morning.
“If and when you burn outdoors, be sure to stay at least 150 feet away from any hillsides or anything that can burn,” Fleming said. “Also, have a plan if a fire does get out of control by having water nearby with a hose or having a fire extinguisher handy.”
Fleming said the Pikeville Fire Department has several specialty units within the department and one of those specially-trained units is the wildland team.
“We are blessed enough to have a state forestry team here in Pike County and we have a wildland team,” Fleming said. “Most of the members here at Pikeville Fire Department are trained additionally with the proper equipment and we have a brush truck to get to places where a traditional fire truck can’t.”
Fleming said if there is a wildland fire, the department has the training, equipment, and the personnel to handle it.