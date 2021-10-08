When it comes to supporting and giving back to the community, Pikeville Harley Davidson Mine Shaft is there.
From Hillbilly Christmas in July to helping Kentucky State Police Trooper Island, MineShaft’s general manager Ray Day, his wife Tera and their staff are always ready to help.
“We’re all about the community and family,” Tera said. “It’s been that way from the beginning.”
Coming from a law enforcement family, Ray retired from the KSP Harlan Post and was looking for something to do.
“I was literally a few hours from accepting a job in Florida,” Ray said. “When I got up the next morning I had an email from Jim Bentley, the owner, with a job offer of general manager of the store.”
“It was meant to be,” Tera said. “We were supposed to be here.”
After a successful interview, Ray accepted Bentley’s offer and stayed in Kentucky.
So, each morning, the Days make the over hour long commute from their Harlan home to Pikeville to the Mine Shaft.
But to the Days, it doesn’t feel like a “job”, it's like a down home atmosphere at the shop.
“It’s about helping the community,” Ray said. “Jim Bentley is all about keeping the money local and in the community since he’s from Jenkins, he’s all about helping the mountains.”
While selling and servicing Harley Davidson motorcycles is the main goal at the shop, it really comes down to riding and the Days realize people want to ride so they actually help develop riding routes or trails that helps the local economy.
“The whole point of this is riding,” Ray said. “With COVID last year, a lot of the rides were cancelled so I told people just to meet at the shop Saturday mornings at such and such time and we’ll just ride.
“We told everyone it wasn’t a fund raiser or anything,” Ray said. “It was simply if you want some friends to ride with, come on out.”
Of course a lot of folks know the Hillbilly Christmas in July Randy Jones Memorial ride raises money for the Shriners Hospital and the Mine Shaft plays a huge role in that event.
“The Shriners have already purchased the bike they’re going to give away next year,” Ray said. “We park that bike here in the shop when it isn’t at some festival or event.”
This year, Kentucky State Police Post 9 decided to restart their “Ride for the Island” motorcycle ride to help raise money for the camp for children who may not be able to go to camp or vacation.
“We haven’t done a ride because of COVID last year and for other reasons for the past few years,” Trooper Michael Coleman, Public Information Officer for Post 9, said. “We’re very appreciative to the MineShaft for their assistance to get the ride started back up again.”
The business, company officials said, is operated like a family.
“We’re like a family here,” Tera said. “Some of our employees have worked for over 20 years.”
“We’ve got our regular customers who just come in to be with us,” Tera explained. “Sometimes they even greet the customers … that’s family.”
The store even offers something for those who aren’t yet “riders.”
“We’ve had people come in and they’ve never been on a bike,” Ray said. “We can help them by offering a training course to help them to understand their bike and to prepare them for the motorcycle license test.”