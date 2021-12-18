A Pike County woman, missing for nearly 24 hours, was found Dec. 14 after a massive search.
Jenny Madden, 49, of Marrowbone, went missing December 13 after wandering from her home.
“It’s a miracle,” Loretta Moreno, Jenny’s sister, said. “Jenny said she prayed to God that everything would be alright.”
“Our Mom and Dad have passed on but Jenny said when she prayed, Mom and Dad told her everything would be okay,” Moreno said. “And it was.”
Moreno said when searchers found Jenny, she had crawled under a briar patch and had went to sleep.
“Her clothes weren't damp except where she slid down an embankment,” Moreno said. “Jenny said she never got hungry, thirsty or cold because she had on a coat Daddy gave her.”
Searchers from several fire departments, Pike County Emergency Management, KSP and neighbors looked for Madden and found her under the briar patch.
Madden was taken to Pikeville Medical Center where she received some fluid, treated for minor scratches and bruises and was released to go home.
“This is a Christmas miracle for our family,” Moreno said. “A Christmas miracle from God.”