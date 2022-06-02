Father indicted on murder charge in son’s death

An Elkhorn City man who allegedly shot his son multiple times, killing him, during a domestic altercation in March has been indicted on a capital murder charge by a Pike County grand jury.
On June 1, the grand jury indicted Larry Harris, 62, of Abner Fork Road, on the charge in connection with the March 30 death of his son, David Wayne Harris, 38.
According to court documents, investigators ascertained the shooting occurred after Larry Harris and David Harris were drinking together.
KSP Det. Joshua Scott wrote in court documents that Larry Harris told officers that David Harris began arguing with him, at which time, Larry Harris admitted, he shot at David Harris several times, including as his son was trying to run away.
Scott wrote in the affidavit that Larry Harris shot his son about six times and that David Harris was bleeding from his head and body at the time officers arrived. David Harris died on March 31, investigators said.
Larry Harris, the affidavit said, told officers he was “tired of being beat and cussed at.” Larry Harris, the affidavit said, told officers he had used a .22 caliber revolver.
Larry Harris has remained lodged in the Pike County Detention Center since immediately after the incident on March 30 and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond set by Pike District Judge Robert Wright.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.