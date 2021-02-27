The owners of the new Fazoli’s restaurant in Pikeville are petitioning to address a community issue that they believe could cause safety concerns as new businesses are constructed around the area.
Hillary Harkins and Jordan Stapleton, owners of Pikeville’s anticipated Fazoli’s restaurant, have created a petition for members of the community to sign in order to get a traffic light installed at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Enterprise Road, next to their upcoming restaurant. The petition is through the popular advocacy website, www.change.org, and will be brought to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Dist. 12.
Harkins said the petition is meant to spread awareness to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Dist. 12 about the issue and show how other residents and community members support the need for a traffic light at the intersection. She said they wanted to bring awareness to the need for a traffic light because she and Stapleton believe it could present serious safety concerns, especially as the area becomes more crowded with Fazoli’s, a fire department building and other businesses opening in that area.
“It’s a problem, and I think everybody knows that, that people kind of speed around there,” Harkins said. “If you’ve ever tried to turn out anywhere in that area, people go so fast in that turn that, at 5 p.m., you can barely turn out. We started a petition to kind of bring awareness to the Highway Department that other folks in the community do want a traffic light there.”
Harkins and Stapleton started the petition, “Install traffic light at US-23/Enterprise Rd,” on Feb. 25 and have received 475 signatures, as of presstime Feb. 26. Harkins said she hopes to get 2,000 signatures. For more information on the petition, visit, www.change.org/TrafficUS23enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.