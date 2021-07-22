A Pike County man was arrested last week on several charges after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase then resisted arrest.
According to an arrest citation by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Johnson, on July 13, Deputy William Petry observed a 2002 Suzuki VS800 motorcycle being driven at 94 mph in a 55 mph zone on Ky. 80. Deputy Greg Clark, the citation said, attempted to perform a stop on the motorcycle, but the driver refused to stop.
Deputies, the citation said, pursued the vehicle onto Ky. 680 with the motorcycle reaching speeds up to 100 mph. The officers, according to the citation, then followed the vehicle to Ky. 122 traveling toward Printer, before the driver turned onto Jack Akers Road and eventually came to a stop.
The citation said that, once the motorcycle stopped, the driver, identified as Scott Sowards, 38, of Wolfpen Road, Shelbiana, attempted to flee on foot. Petry, the citation said, deployed his taser and was able to gain control of Sowards to place handcuffs on him.
However, according to court documents, Sowards continued to actively resist.
Deputies, the citation said, learned that Sowards’ driver’s license had been suspended and a 2021 registration sticker found on the motorcycle was not registered to the motorcycle.
While searching Sowards, Johnson wrote, he found two syringes in Sowards’ back pocket which Sowards said he used to “shoot up” suboxone.
Sowards was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.