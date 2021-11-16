A federal appeals court this week upheld the conviction and 10-year sentence against a West Virginia pharmacist who was found guilty by a jury of distributing oxycodone which prosecutors said fueled a Pike County-based pill pipeline.
According to court documents, on Nov. 8, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction and sentence of Jackson Noel, 64, who owned Buffalo Drug in Buffalo, West Virginia.
According to the Appeals Court’s decision, the case centered on a “chain conspiracy” involving Noel, Darryl Williams, from Pike County, and Dr. Joel Smithers, who practiced in Martinsville, Virginia.
Drug Enforcement Administration agents, the decision said, began investigating Noel’s pharmacy after receiving information from Williams about his connections with the pharmacy.
Williams, documents said, admitted to law enforcement he arranged and paid for individuals from Kentucky to obtain and fill prescription for controlled substances. In return, the appeals court wrote, Williams received half of the pills obtained. Some, the decision said, Williams kept and others he sold, making “hefty profits.”
Federal agents, the opinion said, identified Smithers as the key source of opioid prescriptions written for Williams’ drug trafficking operation.
The drug trafficking operation, according to the opinion, eventually had trouble filling prescriptions that Smithers wrote, at which point Smithers told Williams to see Noel. All told, the opinion said, Noel filled a total of 192 prescriptions that Smithers wrote for identified members of the Williams operation.
Noel argued in his appeal that the prosecution should not have been allowed to present evidence related to prescriptions filled for individuals outside the Williams drug trafficking organization. However, the appeals court wrote that records seized from Noel’s pharmacy included prescriptions for controlled substances written by doctors other than Smithers, but “bearing similar red flags, including out-of-state patients, inflated payments and high doses of opioids.”
Government witnesses, the opinion said, testified that 11 of the medical professionals shown in Noel’s records were under investigation by the DEA.
The appeals court also wrote in its opinion that Smithers told Noel that his clients had trouble filling prescriptions and that did not stop Noel.
“He simply charged them as much as 10 times what the drugs normally cost and refused to accept insurance,” the opinion said.
Court records show that Noel is currently serving his sentence at FCI Ashland and is currently expected to be released in October 2029.