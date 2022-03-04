A U.S. District judge has denied a request for a new trial by a Pikeville man who was convicted of wire fraud and health care fraud, just days before he is set to be sentenced.
Eugene Sisco III, 36, of Flora Street, faces a possible maximum of 20 years in prison at sentencing, which is currently set for March 8 in U.S. District Court in Pikeville before U.S. District Judge Robert Wier. Sisco was convicted of the charges by a jury in November.
Wier, in an order issued March 4, denied Sisco’s request for a new trial in the case.
The charges are related to Sisco’s ownership of several addiction treatment clinics providing medication assisted treatment for opioid addiction, which included suboxone prescriptions, urine drug testing and counseling services. The indictment charges that, although Sisco was aware that the Medicaid program prohibited Medication Assisted Treatment providers, such as his companies ASAP Addiction Treatment and Renew from charging patients cash for Medicaid covered services, he charged patients cash for the MAT services and also billed the Medicaid program for those MAT services.
Prosecutors said following the trial that the jury also found that Sisco engaged in a health care fraud scheme, by causing his laboratory, Toxperts, LLC, to bill for medically unnecessary urine drug testing of samples collected from patients at his clinics.
Wier wrote in his order that the jury’s verdict is “well-supported.”
“The government offered significant proof (nearly 30 witnesses and dozens of documentary exhibits) that well-supported the guilty verdicts ...,” Wier wrote in his order on March 4. “The jury heard the proof, including Sisco’s own case, and found beyond a reasonable doubt that Sisco had engaged in both wire and health care fraud regarding his suboxone clinic operations.”
Sisco’s attorneys recently filed a sentencing memorandum asking that Sisco either be sentenced to probation or that his sentence be stayed pending resolution of his appeals.
For more on this story, check out the March 8 edition of the News-Express in print and online.