A U.S. District judge ruled recently that the Pike County Fiscal Court’s case against a company and the two men behind it accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the county while not repaying or living up to their end of the deal may continue.
On Nov. 24, U.S. District Judge Robert Wier entered an opinion in the county’s case against RCC Big Shoal which will allow most of the case, minus claims of fraud asserted by the fiscal court, to continue to be litigated.
According to the opinion, in August 2014, the fiscal court and co-plaintiff, the Pike County Industrial Development and Economic Authority, agreed to purchase a $400,000 promissory note carrying a 25 percent annual interest rate from RCC Big Shoal. After the note matured in August 2017, the opinion said, Big Shoal eventually made two $50,000 payments but no more.
The Pike Fiscal Court voted to file a lawsuit against the company and, in January, Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman ruled that it would be impossible for Big Shoal to produce evidence at trial which would lead to a judgment in its favor and ordered the company to pay $300,000 plus compounded interest of 25 percent per year.
However, the fiscal court, through attorneys, Pike-Judge Executive Ray Jones and now-Pike County Attorney Kevin Keene, filed an amended complaint asserting new theories, including fraud and unjust enrichment and also seeking to hold the principals behind RCC Big Shoal — William Johnson and David Farmer — individually liable in the matter.
In his opinion, Wier noted that, while Coleman’s order decided RCC Big Shoal’s liability for the promissory note, the amended complaint added a “critical wrinkle.”
In that complaint, he wrote, the fiscal court and industrial authority allege that Johnson and Farmer individually used Big Shoal “as a mere instrumentality for their own personal gain;” exercised control over the company “in such away as to defraud and/or harm the plaintiffs;” undercapitalized Big Shoal; failed to “observe the formalities of corporate existence;” did not properly pay dividends; “siphoned off funds from (Big Shoal) for their own use and benefit;” and used Big Shoal’s corporate form to “knowingly defraud the plaintiffs.”
While the state court decision decided the company’s liability, Wier noted, if the fiscal court and industrial authority can succeed in “piercing the corporate veil” and ultimately hold Farmer and Johnson liable, then those claims are not settled.
However, Wier dismissed the fraud claim, noting issues with the statute of limitations and issues with a lack of specificity on the fraudulent activity asserted by the plaintiffs.
The rest of the case, however, will proceed through the process.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones addressed the update during the Nov. 24 meeting of the Pike Fiscal Court, saying the court is dedicated to continuing to seek to recover the funds.
“I’m hopeful that we can get some of the county’s money back,” he said. “They owe, with interest, well over $1 million … $300,000 principal that’s not been repaid with the accrued interest going back to 2014 … If we could just get the principal back, I would be pleased, or a portion of the principal. This was a bad deal for the county. The county’s got nothing out of this.
The county, Jones said, is not willing to walk away from that amount of money with infrastructure needs growing.
