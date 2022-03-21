A federal judge issued an opinion March 21 dismissing with prejudice a lawsuit brought by two individuals against the Pike County Schools District regarding the district’s now-ended mandate that students wear masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the opinion, U.S. District Judge Henry R. Wilhoit Jr. cited as part of his reasoning the fact that the district no longer has a mask mandate in place, but also said that the plaintiffs — Mikey Ratliff, on behalf of his minor child, and Levi Newsom — had failed to establish that any harm had been done due to the mandate.
Ratliff and Newsom filed the lawsuit, representing themselves, in October and named the Pike County Schools District and the individual members of the Pike County Board of Education in the lawsuit. In the filing, Ratliff and Newsom alleged that the mandate violated their due process rights and claimed the masks were ineffective against COVID-19, as well as increased the risks for adverse effects.
In his opinion, Whilhoit wrote that, since at least March 1, masks have been optional in all Pike County Schools facilities and on buses, rendering Ratliff and Newsom’s lawsuit moot.
In addition, the opinion said, Ratliff and Newsom did not properly “plead the need for injunctive relief.” Wilhoit wrote that Ratliff and Newsom did not allege any personal harm the child in question.
“Absent are allegations that she suffered from a decrease in oxygen or blood pressure issues,” Wilhoit wrote. “Nor are there allegations of any physical harm or emotional detriment.”
In seeking the restraining order, Wilhoit wrote, Ratliff and Newsom relied almost completely on an affidavit by a third party.
“However, his affidavit is couched in terms of speculation — the possible risks, which may happen,” Wilhoit wrote. “This is simply not enough upon which to base injunctive relief. Without any allegations of harm, (Ratliff and Newsom) cannot argue, much less establish irreparable harm, which is the cornerstone of injunctive relief.”
The Pike County Schools District was represented by Neal Smith in the case.