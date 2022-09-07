A federal judge issued an order Sept. 7 that will allow Pike County to continue to seek to be compensated for its investment in an energy project which never materialized.
In the order, U.S. District Judge Robert Wier granted summary judgement to the Pike County Fiscal Court against RCC Big Shoal, a company which obtained a $400,000 loan from the fiscal court in 2014 for the construction of a natural gas to liquid fuel plant proposed to be built in Pike County.
The terms of the loan were that RCC Big Shoal was expected to repay the $400,000 plus 25 percent annual compound interest by August 2017 to the Pikeville/Pike County Industrial Development Economic Authority.
Wier wrote in the order that, after obtaining nearly $2.2 million through a mixture of funding sources, the company’s principals — David Farmer and William Johnson — spent the vast majority of it, including the $400,000 on their own salaries, travel, home office rent and equipment and, “of most concern, low-interest personal loans.”
To date, Wier noted, Farmer and Johnson have only repaid $100,000 of the principal. The fiscal court, the order said, filed a lawsuit in Pike Circuit Court which they won, but the debt remains outstanding.
In response, the fiscal court’s attorneys — Judge-Executive Ray Jones and Pike County Attorney Kevin Keene — took the case to federal court, seeking to hold Farmer and Johnson individually liable for repaying the debt.
In Wier’s decision, he ruled that Farmer and Johnson shall be individually held liable for the judgment against RCC Big Shoal in state court.
Jones said Sept. 7 that the decision will continue efforts by him and Keene to seek repayment of the county’s money.
