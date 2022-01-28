Three men were indicted in federal court Jan. 27 for allegedly distributing heroin and fentanyl, with one of the defendants also facing a charge that their distribution of fentanyl led to the death of another person.
According to court documents, a federal grand jury in London indicted Justin D. Bryant, 37, of Wall Street, Pikeville, John Holbrooks, 52, of Hilton Road, Rockhouse, and Jayshawn Robinson, 29, of Circle Drive, Pontiac, Michigan, on a charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and para-flourofentanyl.
Bryant was also indicted on a charge of distribution of fentanyl and para-flourofentanyl resulting in death.
According to the indictment, on Oct. 12 and 13, the three men conspired together to “knowingly and intentionally distribute controlled substances, that is, a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, ... a detectable amount of fentanyl ... and a detectable amount of para-flourofentanyl.
Further, the indictment charges, on Oct. 13, Bryant distributed a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of of fentanyl or para-flourofentanyl, the use of which resulted in the death of another person, identified only by initials in the indictment.
According to the indictment, if convicted, the three face a maximum of 20 years in prison, a maximum $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release on the conspiracy charge. Bryant, the indictment said, faces between 20 years to life in prison, a maximum $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release if convicted on the distribution leading to death charge.