A Pike man who served three years in prison in connection with a cocaine conspiracy case is back behind bars after allegedly violating the terms of his supervised release.
According to court documents, Arnold J. Wolford, 55, of Blankenship Hollow, Phelps, was arrested Jan. 15 in connection with a warrant requested by the U.S. Probation and Parole Office alleging that Wolford had violated the terms of his release.
Wolford was sentenced in May 2016 to serve 37 months in prison with three years of supervised release in connection with a Pike cocaine conspiracy case.
According to court documents, Wolford pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy in connection with Wolford trafficking between 50 and 100 grams of cocaine between 2013 and 2014. Several others were charged, and convicted, in connection with the case.
On Jan. 11, court documents show, the U.S. Probation and Parole Office filed a petition for a warrant against Wolford, charging that he had committed another federal, state or local crime and that he had used and possessed methamphetamine.
In connection with the alleged violation, court documents show, the office is recommending that Wolford’s supervised release be revoked.
Court documents show this is is the second time Wolford has violated his supervised release. According to filings in U.S. District Court in Pikeville, in June 2019, U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves ordered that Wolford spend nine months in prison and serve an additional two years of supervised release due to violations.
Wolford is scheduled to appear in court via videoconference on Jan. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.