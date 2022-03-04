Federal authorities, over the past week, have been targeting alleged cockfighting operations throughout Eastern Kentucky, through at least one reported alleged cockfighting event raid and federal indictments against 17 people accused of being involved in cockfighting.
Included in those indicted by a federal grand jury in London on Feb. 24 is a Manchester man who is accused of organizing fights at a Pike County location identified as the “Blackberry Chicken Pit,” located at Ransom.
According to court documents, Timothy Wayne Sizemore, 42, of Ky. 11, Manchester, organized and sponsored cockfighting events at the Blackberry facility, which consisted of stadium-style seating, storage areas for storing live birds, one main enclosed cockfighting pit, a concession stand, one area for weighing birds, a room for selling animal fighting accessories, an announcer booth and four additional side pits, also known as drag pits, for fights.
Sizemore and others, the indictment said, organized the collection of admission fees, sold concessions, merchandise and sharp instruments for use in animal fighting to individuals who participated in and attended the animal fighting ventures. The venture at Blackberry, the indictment said, was maintained with extensive security operations, including two checkpoints for attendees.
Sizemore, the indictment charges, was responsible for organizing the fights and tracking all aspects, including wins and losses, while co-conspirators collected admission fees, sold concessions and merchandise and maintained trailers that could be rented to individuals who participated in the cockfights.
As part of the conspiracy, the indictment said, Sizemore and others distributed advertising material about the fights, including the schedule of fights, “using an instrumentality of interstate commerce.”
The indictment said that, on April 17, 2021, Sizemore organized an event at Blackberry that included 93 entries. On June 19, 2021, the indictment said, Sizemore organized and managed a cockfighting event at Blackberry which included 52 entries, a purse of approximately $42,000 and numerous individuals under the age of 16 in attendance.
For that, and his alleged assistance in a venue called Riverside Game Club, which is located in Clay County, Sizemore was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to defraud the United States and two counts of operating an animal fighting venture.
Each of the charges, according to the indictment, carries a maximum prison sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release, if Sizemore is found guilty.
According to court documents, the federal Animal Welfare Act prohibits sponsoring or exhibiting an animal in an animal fighting venture. The act, according to court documents, also prohibits anyone from possessing, training, selling, buying, transporting, delivering or receiving an animal for purposes of having the animal participate in an animal fighting venture.
Further, the documents said, the act prohibits the “use of an instrumentality of interstate commerce for commercial speech for purposes of advertising an animal for use in an animal fighting venture or for promoting or furthering an animal fighting venture.”
It is also unlawful, documents said, to attend an animal fighting venture or to cause an individual under the age of 16 to attend an animal fighting venture.
Kentucky law, the documents said, makes it unlawful to participate in animal fighting.
In a statement issued March 2, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Carlton S. Shier IV said his office is committed to enforcing animal cruelty laws.
“Animal fighting ventures are cruel and illegal,” Shier said in the statement. “We are committed to enforcing federal animal cruelty laws and I want to commend the efforts of our law enforcement partners, whose dedication and effort led to these indictments for the Eastern District of Kentucky”
FBI Louisville Office Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen referred to the indictments as a “serious blow” to cockfighting.
“The gruesome ritual of animal fighting simply has no place in a civilized society. Animal cruelty, however, is just one criminal aspect surrounding this barbaric activity. Whether it is illegal gambling or the attempted corruption of our public officials, the criminal enterprise surrounding cockfighting operations will not be tolerated,” Cohen said. “Through outstanding cooperation and great work, the FBI and its state and federal law enforcement partners have dealt a serious blow to cockfighting and a multitude of other criminal activities in the Eastern District of Kentucky.”
Letcher County cockfighting pit reportedly raided
The Mountain Eagle newspaper, based in Whitesburg, reported in its March 2 edition that an incident on Feb. 26 which attracted the public’s attention due to the presence of a large number of law enforcement officers, as well as law enforcement vehicles, a mobile cellular network tower and other connected personnel and equipment, was a raid on a cockfighting pit in Letcher County.
Kentucky State Police on Feb. 26 told media, including Appalachian Newspapers, and the public that the law enforcement presence was part of a training exercise.
However, The Mountain Eagle was informed differently.
The newspaper reported in its March 2 edition that Senior Special Agent Tim Beam of the Louisville Field Office, while not explicitly denying that the FBI had been involved in telling the public that the operation was a training exercise, questioned, “Who indicated this was a ‘training exercise?’”
“What I can confirm is that FBI Louisville, with support from the Kentucky State Police, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the U.S. Marshals Service, conducted judicially authorized activity in Letcher County on Saturday targeting an illegal cockfighting operation,” Beam said in an email.
Further, The Mountain Eagle reported, a man who identified himself as the property owner posted a number of videos on social media criticizing the raid as a waste of taxpayer money, and those who reported the chicken fights as “rats that belong in the sewer with their f___ing necks cut.”
Blackberry Chicken Pit not the only venue targeted
In addition to Sizemore, the owner of the Riverside Game Club, Millard Oscar Hubbard, was indicted in connection with the investigation into that venue, as were three other individuals — Justin Smith, age and address unavailable, and Beachel Collett and Lester Collett, ages and addresses unavailable, who are both identified in the indictment as having worked at various times for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Another indictment, this one handed down in U.S. District Court in Frankfort, names three individuals — Walter H. Mitchell, Jerrard D. McVey and Linda A. McVey, ages and addresses unavailable — as being involved in the operation of a cockfighting venue called the Valley, located in Nicolas and Fleming Counties. The three are charged with criminal conspiracy.
A third indictment, also handed down Feb. 24 in London, names eight individuals — Rickie D. Johnson, Jacklyn R. Johnson, Harold “Fuzzy” Hale, Orville D. Asher, Dallas M. Cope, Hiram B. Creech Jr., Bradley Cye Rose and Joshua W. Westerfield, as being involved in a cockfighting venture called Bald Rock and located in Laurel County. The eight are indicted on charges of either conspiracy to defraud the United States or being involved in an animal fighting venture.
The indictment alleges that Rickie Johnson and Jacklyn Johnson operated that facility. According to the indictment, Rickie Johnson rented the property where Bald Rock is located from Hall, who had previously operated a cockfighting venture at the same location, called “Big H’s” until March 2020. Rickie Johnson had previously assisted with operating a cockfighting venture called “C.J.’s Cockfighting Pit,” which was located in London.
According to court documents, this isn’t the first time that Rickie Johnson and Jacklyn Johnson have been in legal issues over allegedly being involved in cockfighting.
According to documents in Laurel District Court, on July 10, 2021, Kentucky State Police Trooper Jason McCowan was dispatched to the Bald Rock venue to a report of animal cruelty.
Upon arrival, McCowan wrote in court documents, he observed a large number of vehicles parked around a large metal building at the Bald Rock site, located at the end of Loretta Lane in London.
McCowan wrote that he could see several people inside, some carrying roosters, as he pulled in. The trooper wrote that he spoke with Rickie Johnson, who told the trooper he was leasing the property and was in charge of the activities.
Inside, McCowan wrote, he saw several subjects inside preparing birds for a match, and he observed that the roosters had metal spurs on. Rickie Johnson, the citation said, told the trooper he had possession of the door money and entry money that had been paid in.
McCowan wrote that Jacklyn Johnson, who was identified in the federal indictment as having been employed at various times by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, retrieved the money from her purse and handed it to Rickie Johnson.
McCowan, court documents show, charged Rickie Johnson with second-degree cruelty to animals and second-degree promoting gambling, while he charged Jacklyn Johnson with second-degree promoting gambling.
Several other individuals, including some named in the Bald Rock indictment, were also charged by McCowan at that time with second-degree cruelty to animals.
The grand jury also charged Cruz Alejandro Mercado-Vazquez, 43, of Maysville, with two counts of attempted bribery and one count of possessing animals for the purpose of having the animals participate in an animal fighting venture
According to the statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the indictment alleges that, on two separate occasions, Mercado-Vaquez offered a bribe of more than $5,000, to the Mason County Sheriff, to influence the Sheriff in connection with a planned animal fighting venture. The indictment further alleges that Mercado-Vazquez knowingly bought, possessed and trained roosters to participate in an animal fighting venture.