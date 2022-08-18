Special FEMA inspection teams will make door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have attempted to contact survivors three or more times and had difficulty doing so, the agency said in a statement Aug. 17.
These special FEMA inspection teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, targeting areas with limited cellular coverage and other communication challenges, such as flood damage to telephone poles where the population heavily relies on landlines.
If the survivors are not available at their homes at the time the inspectors pay a visit, the inspectors will leave a letter stating the visit time and provide a contact number, the statement said.
All the addresses inspectors are visiting belong to survivors who could not be contacted by FEMA after the agency attempted multiple times based on the information submitted by the survivors. Communication and transportation issues have necessitated that FEMA target areas with such challenges to better connect with those survivors.
In addition to deploying inspectors to affected counties and communities, FEMA has deployed Mobile Registration Intake Centers, Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers, and Disaster Recovery Centers at fixed sites in affected counties in the effort to better reach survivors.
Survivors who miss connections with inspectors or who have limitations in reliable communications and access to transportation are asked to call, 1-800-621-3362, to connect with FEMA resources.
ln instances where survivors have missed a connection with an inspector the, 1-800-621-3362, FEMA helpline has the capability to connect survivors with the appropriate inspectors.
For the latest information on Kentucky flooding recovery, visit, femagov/disaster/4663, and follow FEMA on Twitter at, twitter.com/FEMARegion4. Visit Gov. Andy Beshear’s website at, governor.ky.gov/disaster-response/flood-response.