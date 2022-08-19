Several weeks after unprecedented flooding tore through areas of Pike County, residents are left feeling frustrated and hopeless due to the difficulties they’ve encountered when applying for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The Pike County Fiscal Court asked FEMA to participate in a Town Hall Meeting on Aug. 15, after receiving numerous complaints from residents about the difficulty of getting approved for assistance, according to Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones.
The meeting took place in the Dorton Elementary School Gymnasium.
Present at the meeting were several local officials including Jones, 94th Dist. state Rep. Angie Hatton, 92nd Dist. state Rep. John Blanton and 31st Dist. state Senator Phillip Wheeler, along with several representatives from FEMA and the Small Business Administration (SBA).
Jones began the meeting by recognizing the residents’ frustrations.
“I know a lot of you are very upset and frustrated,” he said. “But please try to hold that in and try to be respectful.”
Residents expressed similar experiences that, after going through the challenging application process with FEMA, they were either approved for far too little funding or, in some cases, completely denied.
One resident said she was awarded only $132, despite the fact that her bridge was washed out and her home is currently uninhabitable because of mold and other damage from the flooding.
The representatives from FEMA told her, as they told everyone else, to appeal her case.
FEMA representative Andrea Defreitas said a denial could mean that more information is needed or that an application was improperly filled out.
She said people that have been denied assistance or awarded too little can obtain an itemized estimated receipt for repairs from any professional, licensed or not, and submit that information with their appeal.
Defreitas said FEMA works on a case-by-case basis, so every claim and every appeal will be different.
She said in some cases, an initial amount of money will be sent out, usually under $200, so the applicant can pay a service fee for an estimate.
It is important for applicants to reach out to FEMA, she said, so they know what the funds are for and if they are eligible for more after obtaining an estimate.
Oscar Salvatore, another representative from FEMA, encouraged residents to visit one of their Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) to receive one-on-one help with the application or the appeal process.
The DRC for Pike County is located at the Dorton Community Center at Dorton Park and is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The word “appeal” was repeated throughout the meeting, as each resident who voiced frustrations or asked questions were ultimately met with the same answer: File an appeal.
Both Jones and Blanton expressed their concerns with poor communication and red tape.
“This process isn’t working,” Blanton said. “It just isn’t and people are suffering.”
Taronda Gibbons, a representative for FEMA, said she understands why people are upset.
“We do understand how frustrating this process is,” she said. “Especially after some of you have lost everything or close to everything.”
Unfortunately, she said, she and her colleagues can not change or simplify the process. However, they are available to help people better understand and navigate it.
The SBA is also available and working with FEMA. They provide low-interest loans to businesses, homeowners and renters that were affected by the flood.
Business owners can borrow up to $2 million from the SBA, homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 and renters can borrow up to $14,000.
Residents affected by the flood are eligible to apply for the loans whether they have been denied or approved by FEMA.
For more information about the SBA loans, visit, www.sba.gov/disaster.