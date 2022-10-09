The first UNITE Pike Coalition meeting of the new school year was held on Wed., Oct. 5, where the focus was fentanyl and the dangers that come along with it.
Dr. Reed Adkins, superintendent of Pike County Schools, spoke at the meeting about the importance of parents talking with their children about drugs and alcohol, even if the parents believe their children would never try them.
He spoke about the frank conversations he often has with his own 18 and 21-year-old children.
Adkins went on to say it is imperative that the schools get the word out to parents about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
“We’re ground zero, we’re the school system,” said Adkins. “We’re the ones that need to get the message out first to our parents.”
Dave Hammond, plaster of Faith Baptist Church of Myra and board member of UNITE Pike, agreed.
Hammond said it is important that to take action in the “drug war.”
“We cannot sit on the sidelines and shake our heads and say, ‘isn’t it awful,’” he said. “We have to get involved ourselves.”
Jonathan Gay, attorney for Addiction Recovery Care, spoke about fentanyl, the dangers it brings and things that can be done to combat it.
“In order to understand where we are today in this drug epidemic, we have to start the convo with fentanyl,” said Gay.
Fentanyl, Gay said, is a synthetic opioid that is made in a lab using raw chemicals from China. Gay said the drug is manufactured in Mexico and shipped out everywhere.
Fentanyl is being brought into America, said Gay, and being pressed into pill form, leading to many overdoses.
According to the FDA, 2.2 pounds of fentanyl is enough to kill 500,000 individuals.
Fentanyl is 50-100 times stronger than morphine, Gay said, and is manufactured in illegal labs with no quality control.
Gay said economics are definitely part of what is driving this epidemic.
It takes $6,000 to make 1 kilogram of heroin, according to Gay, but only $200 to make 1 kilogram of fentanyl.
As long as it is easily made and readily available, Gay said, those who slugger from addiction will purchase and use it.
“It’s not going to stop as long as the supply is there and as long as the demand is here,” said Gay. “That’s the true horror story of what we’re facing today.”
However, Gay said, there is hope, and there are things that can be done to mitigate the damage.
According to Gay, awareness is an imperative tool to combat against the use of fentanyl.
“We can’t have this conversation enough,” he said. “We must be active about it, we must get this out to the parents.”
Gay said it is important to let people know not to use fentanyl, to try to stop those who do use it from going into crisis and to try to prevent death and legal issues fo those who are in crisis.
Another important mitigation effort is treatment, Gay said, and Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) can help with that.
ARC is based in Louisa and has recovery centers located all throughout Eastern and Central Kentucky. They offer residential, outpatient and tele-health services.
If you or a loved one is suffering with addiction, you can reach out to ARC by calling, (888) 246-2936.
You can reach UNITE’s treatment referral helpline at, (866) 908-6483.