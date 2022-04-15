As the Hillbilly Days festival approaches its kickoff on April 21, local officials are making final preparations for the event, which include the reopening of Second Street in downtown Pikeville.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said that the final Hillbilly Days board meeting took place on April 13, where they discussed the final details for the festival. Although this year’s festival is expected to run relatively similar to past festivals, he said that one notable change for this year’s festival is that it will close at 8 p.m., instead of 6 p.m., on Saturday, April 23. Other than that, the festival will remain relatively the same.
“After a two-year absence, we are all ready to get back to our tradition of Hillbilly Days,” Elswick said. “Everything is moving along very smoothly.”
Second Street in downtown Pikeville will reopen to traffic at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, just in time for the festival. Starting April 16, there will be a change in traffic flow on Grace Avenue and Caroline Avenue. Caroline Avenue will become a one-way street heading towards Hambley Boulevard, and Grace Avenue will flow toward Main Street, instead of toward Second Street.
Also, vehicle permits for vendors and people with disabilities are available at the department for Hillbilly Days. There is a $20 fee per permit, and no permits will be given out after Wednesday, April 20. No four-wheelers are allowed, and no golf carts or side-by-sides will be allowed on Main Street with or without a permit.
To obtain a permit, you must have the following items: A valid driver’s license; proof of insurance for UTVs and golf carts; a completed Hillbilly Days Vehicle Permit Registration form, which can be picked up at the Pikeville Police Department (111 Scotty Hamilton Way, Pikeville); and a valid handicap tag or hanging tag (for handicap permits).
In addition, the Hillbilly Days Parade will take place at 2 p.m. on April 23 in downtown Pikeville. If anyone is interested in participating in the parade, they are asked to fill out the Parade entry form and submit it to the Pikeville Police Department before noon on Friday, April 22.
Before a permit can be issued, the parade vehicle permit application, a valid driver’s license, insurance and registration fee must be submitted to the Pikeville Police Department. The Hillbilly Days Parade Registration fee is $50, and it can be paid at the department. Parade entry forms/registration will not be accepted the day of the parade.
The parade lineup will start at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. on that day, Anyone parked in the parade staging area prior to 9 a.m. will be moved to the back of the line. Anyone arriving after 1 p.m. will not be allowed to participate in the parade.
To enter the lineup, participants should arrive at the intersection of Hambley Boulevard and Baird Avenue. A permit is required to enter the lineup. All vehicles must pass an inspection prior to the start of the parade.
For more information, call, (606) 432-5063, or visit, hillbillydays.com.