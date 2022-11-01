A community leader and long-time fire service veteran, Randy Courtney, passed away Oct. 30 at the University of Kentucky Bluegrass Hospice Care Center at 61 years old.
Courtney was fire chief at Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department, president of the Pike County Firefighters Association (PCFFA) and president of the Pike County 911 Board.
Courtney said in previous interviews that, at a young age, he wanted to be a firefighter and was soon following in the footsteps of his father, Robert Courtney, who once served as chief of the Pikeville Fire Department.
While serving with the Pikeville Fire Department, Courtney rose through the ranks to reach the rank of battalion chief prior to his retirement.
City of Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said in a statement, “After more than 36 years, both as a volunteer and a paid firefighter/EMT, Randy Courtney retired from the Pikeville Fire Department. His contributions to the department have been immense over the years, and his fellow firefighters speak of his brilliance in the fire service. The Pikeville Fire Department is a better department because of his efforts over the years.”
Always wanting to serve his community, Courtney became chief at the Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department after his retirement, a position he held until his passing and where his wife DeLisa serves as a captain.
Courtney was always advocating for all volunteer firefighters not only in Pike County but throughout Eastern Kentucky.
“Randy Courtney was not only a dedicated servant but a close personal friend to me,” Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said. “Randy worked tirelessly to get the training available for our volunteer firefighters and the equipment necessary for them to do their duty safely.”
Jones said as both a state senator and now as judge-executive, he relied on Courtney’s expertise.
“Randy advocated for the new radio system the fiscal court recently purchased and was always seeking funding for the county fire departments,” Jones said. “His passing is a huge loss for all of Eastern Kentucky.”
In a Facebook post, the Pikeville Fire Department said, “His legacy at Pikeville and Island Creek will continue to live on with each firefighter he trained, striving to help their communities and passing the knowledge he gave them onto new firefighters who put their gear on and take up the mantle.”
In his position as president of the PCFFA, Courtney spearheaded the annual Pike County Fire School where both novice and veteran firefighters could receive the needed training to help them serve their communities.
Firefighters from across Eastern Kentucky would attend the fire school which this year saw over 200 attendees and featured 16 classes being held during the 32nd event.
This year however, Courtney was not in attendance at the school due to illness, but his work was evident at the event.
Doug Tackett, former Pike County Emergency Management Directo,r served with Courtney on the county 911 board and the advisory board for over 27 years.
“Randy was an advocate for the fire service and all first responders in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Tackett said. “His service will be missed by all who knew him.”
In a Facebook post, the PCFFA said, “A long time veteran and advocate of the fire service, Randy will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.”
Funeral arrangements were still pending as of presstime but will be handled by Hall and Jones Funeral Home at Virgie.