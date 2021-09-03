Amid the rising number of COVID-19/Delta Variant cases, first responders are taking extra precautions to keep the public and themselves safe.
Pikeville Fire Chief Patrick Bentley said EMS crews are taking additional precautions.
“Our crews always wear personal protection equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves,” Bentley said. “But now if we have a confirmed or suspected COVID patient our crews will have increased PPE such as face shields.”
Bentley said EMS crews undergo decontamination (decontaminate) at Pikeville Medical Center then they will change and wash their uniforms, undergo additional decontaminate at the fire station then a crew will decontaminate the front and back of the ambulance which takes about an hour and only then will the crew and ambulance be placed back into service for the next call.
The Pikeville Police Department is undertaking similar steps.
“We are taking this very seriously,” Pikeville Police Public Information Officer Tony Conn said. “We’re trying to keep ourselves, our families and the public we serve healthy and as safe as possible.”
Conn said officers are disinfecting their cruisers, spraying themselves down, washing hands frequently, using hand sanitizer and wearing masks.
“At this time our lobby is open at the police station so people can pick up reports and such,” Conn said. “But we follow what the CDC and the governor directs so for now the lobby is open but that could change.”
Conn said when possible, officers will handle complaints over the phone and they are maintaining social distancing whenever possible.
Kentucky State Police and area sheriff's departments are also taking any necessary precautions to keep the public and personnel safe.