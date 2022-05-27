The Pike County Fiscal Court met in a special called meeting May 24 due to the primary election falling on the court’s regular meeting day.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray S. Jones started the meeting congratulating county commissioners Ronnie Robertson, Jason Tackett and Brian Booth on their primary election results.
“I also want to thank the people of Pike County for allowing me to serve as Pike County Judge-Executive again for another four-year term,” Jones said. “We got a lot of work to do, and our staff was back to work the day after the election.
“We are working on a four-year plan for the next term,” Jones said. “And we’re also working on an eight-year plan.”
Jones said the county must look at long-term planning and set goals to reach as benchmarks every year.
“This includes what we plan on getting done at the landfill, with the road department, with economic development, with the trail system,” Jones said. “It’s going to be a big project to put this together and I think that we can’t just look at the next six months or four-years, but we need to look long term on our way to make the county government sustainable and create jobs.”
Jones said the long-term plan can serve as a road map and a model not only for Pike County but perhaps for other counties.
In other business, the court heard the second reading and held approval of the 2022-2023 Pike County budget.
According to the budget, the projected revenues that will come in for the fiscal year total $62,445,303 with projected expenses to be $62,445,303.
Jones gave an explanation regarding the budget.
“This does not mean that the county has over $60 million in recurring tax revenue,” Jones explained. “There is grant money that has been included, it’s grants that we have applied for that we may never get, it’s FEMA projects that are pending.”
Jones said it may be somewhat confusing if a person is not familiar with the budget process.
“If you get right down to the recurring tax revenue and take out the grant money and some of the special projects that we have in here that may or may not get funded, you’re probably looking at about $25 million to $26 million,” Jones said. “So, when you look at budgets from one year to the next, those numbers can be somewhat deceiving or misleading.”
The court voted unanimously to adopt the 2022-2023 county budget.