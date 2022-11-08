The Pike County Fiscal Court discussed a resolution regarding the acquisition and demolition of the Big Creek Volunteer Fire Department (BCVFD) and training center during its November 1 meeting.
The resolution would authorize Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones to execute an emergency management Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) application in the amount of $641,000 to acquire and demolish the current building.
The department was heavily damaged by the recent flood but has sustained damage from flooding since 2009.
According to Jones, the department currently sits in the flood plain and to try to raise the building would not be feasible.
“We have had discussions on trying to raise the current building up,” Jones said. “My argument on that plan would be the cost to do it plus, if you need fire trucks during a flood in the area, your trucks won’t be able to be used.”
The major problem facing the department and court is trying to find property to build a new station on.
Nee Jackson, Pike County Emergency Management Director said finding a suitable new location has been and continues to be tough.
“At this time, we haven’t been able to find a new location to relocate the department,” Jackson said.
Jones expressed concerns about the timeline on use of the grant money.
“I think we need to set up a meeting with Chief Green,” Jones said. “Obviously the grant is approved, and money is available, there’s going to be a timeline as to when we start demolition.”
“I want Nee to set up a meeting with Deputy Judge-Executive Reggie Hickman, Chief Rick Green, Commissioner Brian Booth and whoever else we need and figure out what we’re going to do,” Jones said. “We’ve got to try and find a site and I know there’s not a lot of options.”
Jones said the department lost several sets of turnout gear and other equipment during the last flood.
Jackson said the department lost a ladder truck and a pumper truck during the last flood.
“Obviously, one of the coal companies over there may have a place up out of the flood plain or we could find a place on the four-lane,” Jones said. “But security is an issue as we don’t want to put it somewhere where someone could break into it.”
Jones instructed Jackson to set up the meeting and the court unanimously approved the resolution.