Pike County’s bicentennial was discussed during the Jan. 4 Pike County fiscal court meeting.
Kevin Hall and Randall Osborne from the Pike County Historical Society made a lengthy presentation to the court explaining the 200th anniversary.
“I recently met with Kevin and Randall about how we can not only preserve our history but to market Pike County,” said Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “One interesting thing we talked about was that this will be Pike County’s bicentennial.”
“Pike County was legislated into existence in December 1821,” Osborne said. “But it existed only on paper.
“The government was actually instituted and formed in 1822,” Osborne explained. “So, we take that as the commemorative year for us to take the occasion to celebrate Pike County’s 200th anniversary.”
Plans for an official celebration are still being worked on but the fiscal court pledged to work together with the historical society to put together a celebration of the birth of Pike County.
“This isn’t just the history of Pike County, but it’s the history of so many families,” Jones said. “I think by working together, we all can come up with some ideas as to how we can commemorate the 200th anniversary of the formation of the Pike County government.”
Future discussions will be forthcoming as details are worked out.