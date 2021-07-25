During the July 20 meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, Judge-Executive Ray Jones addressed the recent actions taken by a local company which resulted in 100 residences losing natural gas service, perhaps permanently.
Kinzer Drilling, according to a statement from the company, shut down its line due to ‘numerous leaks and imminent threat’ without warning to either the customers or to Kentucky Frontier Gas that sold the gas to the customers.
In a statement, Kinzer Drilling said the lines had deteriorated to the point that repairs wouldn’t be possible.
“The fiscal court has no ability to regulate natural gas utilities,” Jones said during the meeting. “Even the Kentucky Public Service Commission could not regulate the line that was abandoned.”
“Mr. Steve Shute with Kentucky Frontier has informed me that they have offered to assume responsibility for the line and they would take steps to do some triage on the line to detect any serious leaks and to repair,” Jones said. “Then, they would undertake replacing any section of the line that would need to be replaced.”
However, Jones said, he has learned that Kinzer has not been willing to do that.
“Unfortunately, I have learned that Kinzer Drilling has told Kentucky Frontier that they would not agree to convey the line under those terms and that the line be abandoned and they would not turn the gas back on,” Jones said.
The judge-executive added he is attempting to enlist the help of other officials in the matter.
“This is a serious problem that I believe the state legislature needs to be involved in and I’ve asked state Sen. Phillip Wheeler to look into this issue to see what kind of legislation needs to be filed to protect the people who have been harmed in this,” Jones said.
He added he doesn’t agree with Kinzer Drilling’s decision on the matter.
“Kinzer Drilling has done a lot for the community and has put a lot of money back into the community,” Jones said. “But I think this is a decision that is going to hurt a lot of people.
“I’m asking Kinzer Drilling to re-evaluate this decision,” Jones said. “I suspect there’s likely going to be some type of litigation on this issue. There is a fundamental question. If the gas line, serving this many people for all these years, why wasn’t it maintained.”
Judge Jones has requested that a meeting be set up with the area's state legislators to take up the issue; however as of presstime July 22, no date had been set for that meeting.