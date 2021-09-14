A solution to the problems with the Pikeville Senior Citizens center may be on the horizon.
The current center has been closed for nearly two years not only due to COVID, but due to structural problems that made it a hazard to be occupied.
During the Sept. 7 meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones discussed the possible solution to the nagging problem.
“The current building has been deemed unsafe by structural experts,” Jones said. “Our search for a new building location has thus far been unsuccessful.
“The Pikeville Senior Citizens program is funded in part by a subsidy from the fiscal court but also by the federal government,” Jones said. “One of the problems has been trying to find an alternative to the current
l
ocation. Several years ago the county had a similar problem with this building and spent about $8,000 to try to shore up the foundation. But that didn’t work.”
Tim Campoy, the county engineer, updated the court on the options available to try to correct the existing building.
Campoy said either option he explored, stabilizing the current building or tearing down the existing building and rebuilding would be extremely costly to the county.
Estimates on either option ranged from $500,000 plus to stabilize and level the current building to $870,000 up to $1 million to tear down and rebuild a new structure on the site with no firm guarantee that the same subsidence problem wouldn’t occur again.
“The insurance on the building won’t cover any of this,” Jones said. “Most insurance policies exclude subsidence.”
Jones explained a possible third option to the court that would move the center to another building.
“Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter and the city commission have offered the building behind the walking track at Bob Amos park as a possible location,” Jones said. “That building may not be as large as the current center is though.
“But if the city would make that building available and we have equipment in the current building that we could move to the new building then it would just be a matter of redoing the interior of the new location, setting up a commercial kitchen, etcetera,” Jones said. “That to me is an option that would be more economically feasible.”
It was decided that several members of the court and staff would look at the building, take measurements and see if it would be usable as a senior citizens building.
Jones suggested getting the city’s building and codes officer to join them in touring the building for his recommendations as well as to what needs to be done.
Jones said he hopes to have a report ready on the building at Bob Amos park by the next regular scheduled court meeting on Sept. 21.