During the regular meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court April 5, a resolution was presented to rename Hardy Park to the John R. Phillips Memorial Park.
“John R. Phillips is a man who should never be forgotten,” said Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “He was a dear friend to me; he was one of the finest Christian men you would ever meet. He was humble, and he loved Pike County and he worked here on the fiscal court in the Wayne T. Rutherford administration as deputy judge-executive.”
According to the resolution read by Pike County Attorney Kevin Keene, Phillips was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II, where he served in Germany as a military police officer serving as a guard during the Nuremberg trials. It was during the 12 years he served as deputy judge-executive that Phillips oversaw the development of Hardy Park, the Belfry Courthouse, the Belfry Fire Department and many road and bridge projects.
The 34 acres that make up the Hardy Park was, at the time in 1973, used as a trash dump. It was transformed into a park which includes a swimming pool, a baseball field, a basketball court, a tennis court and a putt-putt golf course.
“When you hear the term pillar of the community, there’s nobody that exemplifies that phrase more than John R. Phillips,” Jones said.
The resolution passed unanimously.