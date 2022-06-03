The procedure of how a road is adopted into the county road system was discussed during a special Pike County Fiscal Court meeting on May 24.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said the county ordinance regarding adopting roads into the county road system must be reviewed and perhaps modified.
“I have read all of the statutes under KRS Chapter 178 and I’m not sure that we don’t need to take a close look at the county ordinance on county roads,” Jones said. “I’m not sure, there have been some statutes that have been passed in the last several years and one of those statutes says that a road has to serve a public purpose.
“We’re getting into this thing where if a road has two houses it can be adopted,” Jones said. “I’m not sure that serves a public purpose as defined in KRS 178.”
Jones explained that the statute doesn’t consider the number of homes involved.
“There are some other things in that statute that says that in order to take a road into the county road system it has to meet the county’s construction standards when it’s taken in,” Jones said. “There are a whole lot of statutes that have been adopted and I think that in order to make sure that our ordinance is in compliance with the state KRS Chapter 178 we need to review our ordinance.
“KRS Chapter 178 in my opinion for lack of a better term at hodgepodge of thoughts just rolled in some statutes,” Jones said.
Jones explained that the statutes are confusing and suggested the legislature take a hard look at how you define a county road and what qualifies as a county road.
“Sometimes when you call Frankfort for advice, it depends on who you talk to,” Jones said. “Until the legislature cleans this up, I’d like for the County Attorney Kevin Keene, Assistant County Attorney Roy Downey and County Road Supervisor Fabian Little to look at the statutes in KRS Chapter 178 then look at the county ordinance on county roads and figure out if we need to make some changes to the ordinance in order to be in compliance with some of the newer changes to KRS Chapter 178.”
The issue of adopting roads into the county road system came under scrutiny after bridges needing repair were actually found to be on questionable county roads.
The process to adopt a road into the county road system begins with residents of the road petitioning the court. After the signatures are verified, a motion is placed on the court’s agenda for a first reading and then a second reading and if approved, the road is taken into the county road system.
However, there is another step in the process on which previous administrations seemingly failed to carry through.
After a road is taken in, that road information must be transmitted to the KYTC to be entered into their database.
This step is vital because if a bridge needs repairing or a culvert needs to be replaced, the county can seek money from the state for a portion of the amount spent.
But, if the road hasn’t been entered into the state database, the state won’t recognize it and the county is then responsible for the full amount of the repair cost.
“One of the biggest problems we’ve had is people who say, ‘well that road has been maintained by the county in the past,’ and we look at the records and it’s not in the county road system,” Jones said. “We are not going to do illegal work on roads that are not in the road system and that’s not to say that the road wasn’t adopted in but means the record keeping in past administrations was that bad.”
Jones said he and county commissioner Ronnie Robertson were searching back in the minutes of past fiscal court meetings and found a list of roads that were allegedly taken into the county road system by ordinance.
“This was done 37 or 38 years ago where this huge list of roads was supposedly taken in,” Jones said. “Problem is, there were no descriptions, no locations, no lengths recorded and we have no idea where some of these roads are.
“This is part of the process we’ve been trying to clean up,” Jones explained. “I do think it would help if we took our county ordinance to the state statute and make sure what we are doing is a way to protect us, protect the taxpayers and just make sure that our ordinance doesn’t need to be cleaned up to match what the state says.”
The review by the county attorney’s office and county road supervisor is underway.
The next meeting of the fiscal court will be 10 a.m. June 14. It will be a special called meeting as Jones and the commissioners will be attending a conference during the first week of June and have canceled the regular meeting date.