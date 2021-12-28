The topic of voting machines came up during the last regular scheduled meeting of the year for the Pike County Fiscal Court Dec. 21.
Pike County Clerk Rhonda Taylor explained to the court that the need for new voting machines is coming very soon.
“House Bill 574 passed in the state legislature,” Taylor said. “That is the bill that says a paper trail is needed for all voter equipment, all voting machines must have a paper trail.
“As of right now, we have a type of machine that we call a ‘D-slate’ that is for people with disabilities,” Taylor explained. “Those are getting replaced because they don’t have an actual paper ballot trail.”
A paper trail, she said, is now required.
“Those machines keep a tally but it’s an electronic tally,” Taylor said. “there is no paper ballot trail and the state requires that for the integrity of the elections that those machines not be used.”
Taylor said that right now there are some funds available through the Helping America Vote act (HAVA).
“They have money available per precinct and we have 57 precincts,” Taylor said. “We are allotted $2,200 per each precinct at this time but it’s only available if we purchase new equipment.
“The county hasn’t had any new voting equipment since 2008,” Taylor said. “I want the folks to know that as of right now our voting equipment does work and is operable.”
The need for the new equipment is growing in importance.
“We can get through another election with the equipment we have,” Taylor said. “But no equipment will be replaced by our vendor or any other vendors from now on if we have any type of breakdown because of HB 574. In other words, they’re not going to waste money fixing machines that do not comply with guidelines.”
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones raised questions about the proposed purchase.
“So, HB 574 is obviously state legislation,” Jones said. “Are the machines we are currently using not in compliance with state law?”
“We can use them as of right now but in the future, they won’t be compliant and if any of them break down there won’t be any parts to fix them,” Taylor explained. “We can wait but if we do, this $125,000 in HAVA money will not be available since it’s a one time shot.”
Jones said he questions the unfunded mandate from the state level.
“Here’s the problem I have with this,” Jones said. “The state is sitting on over a billion-dollar surplus in Frankfort and they’re basically telling counties that they have to buy new voting machines either now or down the road but they’re not making any state allocations for that.”
Jones also questioned
“Another thing is that any purchases the fiscal court has to make has to go through our purchasing director Greg Fannin,” Jones said. “Another question I have is, is this a state contract price?”
A representative with Harp Enterprises, which is the current vendor to the county for voting equipment informed the court that his company is not under state contract.
“Well, you understand we can’t buy these machines for you without bidding,” Jones told Taylor.
“Back in 2008, the court approved the purchase of new machines the last time,” Taylor said. “I don’t know if the court back then bid it out to Harp Enterprises, but they have been our vendor for 30 some years and that’s the only thing I know.”
Judge Jones explained to Taylor that a lot of things were done by prior administrations that may be questionable under today’s standards and regulations.
“Let me explain this,” Jones said. “KRS Chapter 45 A is the uniform procurement code that has been adopted by the Pike County fiscal court and if a purchase is over $30,000 which is a state statute for local governments and it gives us these few options, One, if it is a state contract price we can buy it without bid, or if it’s part of SOURCES well cooperative purchasing group we can buy it without bid.
“Anything else that is $30,000 or more excluding personal service such as Engineers or Lawyer, we have to bid it out,” Jones said.
The court, he said, cannot break the law.
“This is just the law,” Jones continued. “Even if you have the best price, we have a statutory obligation to put this out for bid so we can’t legally vote on this today.”
The court decided that Fannin would put together a bid package and advertise it within the next few days and no other action was taken at this time pending the bid process.