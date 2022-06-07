An estimated 350 excited kids and parents showed up at the Pikeville Pond Saturday, June 4, for Fishing with Kids. With smiling faces, they collected the free fishing gear and cast off to see who could catch the bigger fish.
Chad Webb, of Sacred Mountain Tattoo, explained that ‘Fishing with Kids’ began eight years ago as an outgrowth of the Kayak Fishing Club. He said it was started by Patrick Coleman and the first year 35 kids came out for the event. However, Webb said, it has grown into something much bigger as local businesses and the community has gotten involved.
“The past two years (Mountain Comprehensive Care Center) became involved with grants and Backwater Outfitters of Lexington and Anglers Bait and Tackle provided fishing poles and tackle at wholesale cost,” Webb said. “Ace Hardware has always provided hooks, sinkers and bobbers from the beginning, and we could not do this without Pikeville City Tourism providing logistics which includes setup, traffic control, and advertising.”
Webb said that it just does his heart good to see Paintsville, Jenkins and Jenny Wiley have taken the model that they started in Pikeville and followed it. He said it means it’s just really something good for kids and they recognized that.
“Fishing has always been important to me, and I wanted to share that experience with the kids in the area. There are a lot of kids who do not get to experience fishing,” he said. “You would not believe it, I get personal messages all year long after the event, people will message me saying, my son just caught this fish with the pole he got at Fishing with Kids. That’s just amazing to me.”
Director of Special Events for Appalachian Wireless Arena Kevin Roberts said that the City of Pikeville supplies door prizes, tents, tables, chairs and a secure place to store the items that are given away, as well as help with the setup and break down of the event.
“Chad Webb works on this event year-round. PJ Collins and I met with him the first time in March of the year to get an early start, a lot goes into an event like this,” Kevin said. “We all look forward to this event each year and are excited we can do this for the kids.”