It appears that the marina at Fishtrap Lake will remain closed for the remainder of the season.
The marina was closed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers earlier this year after declaring it unsafe.
Since the closing, bids have been entertained by the Corps for someone to take over the marina.
According to Brian Maka, chief of public affairs for the Huntington District, Army Corps of Engineers, bids are still being taken.
“The bidding process is continuing and contractors can contact the Corps of Engineers for further information,” Maka said. “However, it would be a safe assumption that there will be no reopening of the marina at Fishtrap Lake this season.”
Maka did not know how many, if any, bids had been received to take over the marina.
“I hope that a contractor can be found that will provide the type of service to the lake that visitors expect,” Maka said. “Bids are still being accepted but again, it’s unlikely a contract will be awarded in time for the marina to reopen this season.”
Earlier, residents had blamed the Pike County Fiscal Court for the closure of the marina; however, the Army Corps of Engineers handles the contract awarding of the marina as Fishtrap Lake is a flood control project.
Maka stresses that the boat ramps and other amenities remain available for the public to use.