The Army Corps of Engineers, at Fishtrap Lake in Pike County, will be receiving $2.113 million to enhance flood protection measures, improve water treatment and prepare a historic property management plan.
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced nearly $689 million in total funding for several Kentucky projects, including the Fishtrap project, Jan. 19.
The money comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“I was proud to use my leadership position in the Senate to help fund several critical Kentucky projects including new flood protection measures and improved water treatment at Fishtrap Lake,” McConnell said. “I look forward to continuing my work with local leaders to ensure the project moves quickly so Pike County can receive its full benefit.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers public relations office in Huntington, West Virginia, said the precise start dates on the projects are yet to be determined.
Pike County Judge Executive Ray S. Jones II said while his office was not contacted in advance of the announcement, it’s always good when Pike County gets money from the federal government.