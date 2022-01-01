Portions of Pike County were hit with torrential rains during the early morning hours on New Year’s Day, resulting in flash flooding.
“Most of the heaviest rains fell in the northern portion of the county,” Pike County Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett. “Some areas there got 3 inches of rain in a relatively short period of time.
“U.S. 119 near the Belfry Elementary School was closed,” said Tackett. “Water got up around and inside several buildings, including the Belfry Courthouse and a funeral home.”
The full extent of the damage from the storms is not yet known and is being assessed.
“We’ll have a better idea of how many buildings were impacted later,” Tackett said. “We also had several high water rescues in several locations.”
With more heavy rains in the forecast, Tackett urges folks to stay updated for the latest warnings and watches.
According to the Kentucky Department of Transportation, high water was blocking all or parts of multiple roads in Floyd, Knott and Pike counties as of noon on Jan. 1.
Those roads included:
Floyd County:
KY 1426, mile point 7.0 to 8.0
KY 680, MP 5.0 to 6.0
KY 979 at MPs 11.0, 15.0 and 17.0.
Knott County:
KY 1087, MP 9.0
KY 1098, MP 6.0
KY 2029, MP 2.0 to 3.0
KY 550, MP 12.0 to 13.0 and 24.0 to 25.0
KY 80, MP 2.0 to 3.0.
Pike County:
KY 1426, MP 0.0 to 5.0, 16.8 and 18.0
KY 1441, MP 5.0 to 11.8
KY 1460, MP 4.0 to 5.0
KY 194, MP 18.9 and 22.0 to 23.0
KY 199, MP 11.0
KY 2061, MP 0.0 to 3.0
KY 2169, MP 0.0 to 0.8
KY 3154, MP 2.6
KY 319, MP 6.0 to 6.9
KY 3220, MP 0.0
KY 3327, MP 0.0 to 8.0
US 119, MP 21.0.