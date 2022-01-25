The New Year’s Day flash flooding that hit portions of Pike County has created huge problems for road crews, that are working on emergency repairs.
During the Jan. 18 Pike County fiscal court meeting, Road Commissioner Fabian Little gave an update for the damages.
“We have over 50 county roads that have received some kind of damage in the Belfry/Phelps areas,” Little said. “I’m sure that number will climb as we still have many open work orders to go through.”
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said the snow and ice that have come following the flooding has created additional issues and delays in the flood recovery efforts.
“We were just really getting started with flood recovery when the snow and ice hit,” Jones said.
“To the folks who live on these roads that were damaged by the flooding, we will be back,” Little said. “We just had to take care of the snow and ice removal.
“We’ve just been delayed due to the weather,” Little explained.
Jones asked Little how much salt has been used during the storms.
“We have an order out for another 500 tons of salt to come in to us and we’ve already placed another order in just so we can get it in and have it on-hand to use,” Little said.
The court also discussed the damage that was done to the Blackberry and Big Creek fire departments.
“The taxpayers of the county can’t shoulder the burden of paying for repeated flood damage recovery efforts,” Jones said. “We have got to have help from the state and perhaps on the federal levels.
“We have received some bad news that the damage to the Big Creek Fire Department and the community center is not going to be covered under our insurance,” Jones continued. “Because, since the last flood, the maps changed, and this is now in the floodplain. It flooded before and the insurance covered it. But it didn’t cover it this time.”
Jones said it is time to look for hazard mitigation grants.
“We’re trying to get a grant to move the fire department at Blackberry,” Jones said. “We need to also move the Big Creek fire department and community center out of the flood plain.”
Jones said the Belfry road lot and garage also suffered damage to vehicles.
“Both the Big Creek and Blackberry fire departments have lost a lot of their turnout gear,” Jones said. “Hopefully it its covered by FEMA. We might get some reimbursement.”
Jones recommended that the county grants office begin looking into hazard mitigation grant monies that may be available and suggest that the Kentucky fire Commission be contacted regarding any funding that may be available through them for the replacement of the turnout gear for the firefighters.
Jones suggested that the court conduct public meetings in the flood affected areas, Belfry, Phelps and Johns Creek to give the residents information about what options may be available to them.
The times and dates of those public meetings have yet to be determined.