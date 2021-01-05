During a special called meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court on Dec. 18, the court discussed a grant application with the Appalachian regional commission (ARC) in the amount of $442,105 to be used as matching funds for the U.S. Corps of Engineers Pike-Levisa 202 Coal Run Village flood proofing project.
“The Army Corps of Engineers has spent over $1.2 Billion in flood proofing in eastern Kentucky,” said Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “Most of the work has been done along the Tug fork but now they’re ready to move to the Levisa.
“We have been working with the Bevin administration formerly and now with the Beshear administration,” Jones explained. “The Bevin administration provided $656,000 to the county as our match to start the partnership agreement with the Corps of Engineers.”
The design process will now move on to Coal Run.
“The next phase is the Coal Run design completion funding,” Jones said. “The total cost of the design is $6,842,105.26 and the federal government is picking up $6.5 million of that and our share is $342,105.26.
Jones explained that the Coal Run project will protect valuable property including the Coal Run City Hall, Police and Fire departments, Kentucky State Police Post 9 and a lot of homes and businesses.
“Just the structural flood wall project costs $119 million,” Jones said. “There are very few $119 million construction projects taking place anywhere in Eastern Kentucky right now.
“Those jobs will pay federal prevailing wages,” Jones said. “These will be high paying jobs in the construction industry and will generate a lot of tax revenue for our local governments in terms of occupational taxes and net profit taxes.”
The benefits will be evident, Jones said.
“The benefit to those people in the construction business and real estate industry will be appreciable,” Jones said. “There’s a lot of potential economic activity that would be generated and we’re in desperate need of jobs now.”
According to Jones, the timeframe is that the county needs $342.000 for the design in 2021 and in 2022 the county would need $305,800 as the county’s match for real estate acquisitions which will total $6.116 million in Coal Run and preparation of the construction of the wall.
“At that point, assuming the federal government will continue to fund the program, the project could begin in 2023,” Jones said.
The authorization to execute the grant application was passed unanimously by the fiscal court.
