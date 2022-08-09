Recovery efforts continue following the devastating flash flooding in late July.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden joined Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear to tour the flood ravaged area Aug. 8.
Distribution centers continue to hand out water, food and cleaning supplies to flood victims as representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) begin to assist victims in filing for individual and business claims.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said the damage to county infrastructure is significant.
“At this point, I’m not sure we have any firm numbers on the amount of county bridges and roads and other infrastructure that have either been destroyed or suffered major damage,” Jones said. “We are still assessing the destruction.”
Local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in Floyd, Knott, Ousley and Pike counties are now eligible for FEMA public assistance grants for debris removal and permanent work to repair public facilities that suffered flood damage.
The major disaster declaration for Kentucky flooding also has been amended to authorize a 100 percent federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance for a continuous 30-day period.
Assistance continues to flow into the region ranging from police cruisers to departments that lost their fleets to flood waters to money being raised.
Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) held a telethon on Aug. 3 that raised at least $134,712 with money still coming in. PMC also collected supplies that were sent out to affected areas.
“This will be a long-term recovery effort,” Jones said. “But, working together will overcome and be stronger.”
As of press time, at least 37 people lost their lives in the flooding and that number may still rise but no deaths were reported in Pike County.
The Pike County emergency operations center remains open and if you need assistance, you may call, (606) 432-0210.
In Pike County, people can go to the FEMA registration center at Dorton which is located just off U.S. 23 at the Dorton turnoff. The center’s hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
You may also apply for assistance online at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling, 1-800-621-3362.