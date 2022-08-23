Nearly four weeks after flash flooding struck the region, assistance continues to flow into the area.
However, officials said that, while denials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) continue to go out, the numbers are getting somewhat better.
According to Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson, in Pike County, 379 homeowners and renters have been approved for nearly $1.9 million in federal grants through FEMA’s Individuals and Households program. This includes just over $1.5 million in Housing Assistance grants for home repair, home replacement, and/or rental assistance. $303,525 in other needs assistance grants to replace essential household items and for other critical disaster-related costs.
Also in Pike County, 159 homeowners and renters have been approved for rental assistance while five survivors have not provided FEMA with the necessary information from their insurance settlements to complete their disaster assistance registration.
According to regional information released from FEMA, as of August 18, FEMA’s Individual and Households program had approved more than $43 million, consisting of $34.78 million in Housing assistance and more than $8.59 million in other needs assistance.
The National Flood Insurance program has paid more than $5.4 million in claims while the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved more than $9.4 million in low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters and businesses.
The Disaster Recovery Center in Pike County remains open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays and is located at the Dorton Community Center, 112 Dorton Hill Road.
After you apply for disaster assistance from FEMA, you may be referred to the SBA for further assistance.
There are two SBA Centers open in Pike County, at the Vesta Roberts Johnson Memorial Library at Virgie and at the Elkhorn City Public Library on Main Street. The SBA Centers are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Officials remind those affected by the flooding that FEMA and the SBA never charge for applications, home inspections, grants, disaster loan applications or anything else.
If you believe you or a family member have been a victim of a scam or identity theft, call the office of the Kentucky Attorney General at, (502) 695-5485.