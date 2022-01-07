The New Year’s Day flash flooding was addressed during the first regular meeting of 2022 for the Pike County Fiscal Court.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones praised the various responders for their work during and thus far after the event.
“I want to commend our first responders for their commitment to rescuing people out of the flooded areas,” Jones said. “I want to recognize the county road department crews, emergency management, sheriff’s office, Mountain Water District crews and Kentucky Power linemen/crews.
“These individuals faced dire dangers to rescue people and working to restore water and
electrical services,” Jones said. “This is the third disaster declaration I’ve issued in the last 10 months for flooding.”
The most recent flooding, he said, is just one in a line of disasters the county has faced.
“We had flooding last February, in September and now with this event,” Jones said. “Unfortunately, many of the same folks have been affected with this event as well.
“The Big Creek Volunteer Fire Department was flooded for the fourth time in the past 20 years,” Jones said. “This time, they lost a lot of gear and some equipment.”
However, Jones said, no lives were lost.
“Fortunately, even though there was considerable property damage, there was no injuries or loss of life,” Jones said. “I also want to thank the Belfry VFD and the City of Pikeville Fire Department and I’m sure there were others who conducted numerous water rescues.”
Jones urged residents who have suffered damage to document that damage with photos or videos.
“If you have suffered damage due to this event, you need to call the emergency management office at, (606) 437-4126,” Jones said. “Because if we don’t meet certain thresholds, FEMA won’t be coming in to assist.”
Jones said he has authorized the county grants office to work on attaining hazard mitigation grants for the impacted areas.
The state threshold is $6.2 million in damages to qualify for state funding.
During a press conference January 6 on the flooding, Jones provided updated damage information.
“As the damage assessment efforts continue, I can now report that 12 homes were completely destroyed, 20 homes suffered major damage, 28 homes had minor damage and 110 homes had been affected,” Jones said.
Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott addressed the looting that has occurred in the flood-stricken areas.
“Looting occurred in the Toler area, and I talked with some Kentucky State Police Troopers and they told me they have some suspects in mind,” Scott said. “They just need to collect some more evidence and then, in a few days, there should be some arrests made in regarding that case.”
City of Coal Run Mayor Andrew Scott released a statement saying that nearly every corner of the city sustained damage, some areas worse than others.
“Among the hardest hit areas are Blairtown, Cowpen, Kinnikinick, Mossy Bottom and Weddington Branch,” Scott said. “These areas saw widespread flash flooding resulting in creek bank erosion, roadway slippage, damaged asphalt, bridge failures, collapsed drain, flooded homes and other general damage.”
Scott said emergency fixes are being made while the city awaits decisions on funding on both the state and federal levels.
Pike County Road Commissioner Fabian Little reported during the press conference that while the assessment continues, more than 103 county roads have been affected with 107 miles affected.
Judge Jones said further updates will be provided as the assessment process continues.