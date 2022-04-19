During the Coal Run City Commission meeting April 14, Mayor Andrew Scott and City Engineer Tim Campoy gave an update regarding the New Year’s Day flooding event.
Scott explained that work continues to be done to repair damages to drains and roads.
“The damage done in certain areas was severe,” Scott said. “But work is continuing to proceed, and we hope to have many of the affected areas repaired within the next several weeks.”
Scott explained that he and the commissioners have worked with state legislators and those legislators have worked diligently in assisting the city in securing the needed funds, but it does take time once those funds are approved to get the materials needed and to make the repairs.
The commission also received the 2019-2020 audit which found no discrepancies.
“We are very pleased with this audit,” Scott said. “It shows that we spend the money we receive wisely.”
The commission also voted to approve the Autism Awareness Month proclamation and approved the Pride Spring Cleanup proclamation.
The next regular scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m., May 12.