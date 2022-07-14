Several issues were discussed during a special called Pike County fiscal court meeting July 7.
The court unanimously approved the adoption of a resolution supporting the filing of a Kentucky Division of Emergency Management mitigation grant application in the amount of $321,900 for the Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department acquisition and demolition project.
“This is the money to move the Blackberry fire department up out of the floodplain,” Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said. “As you know, it has flooded twice in the last year or so.”
The court discussed the disrepair at the Phelps Park.
“As most of you know, before we came in, the park at Phelps had pretty much been allowed to exist in a poor state or repair,” Jones said. “The pitching machine in the batting cage has rusted and left sitting out in the weather for years.
“In my opinion, the park should have grass, an area where kids can play and not worry about getting hurt if they fall,” Jones said. “I would like to see us redo that park, move the playground equipment, fix the basketball goals and have two or three nice picnic shelters around the playground area and maybe have a few grills installed and have some green space.”
Jones recommended allowing Summit Engineering to draw up some plans to revamp the park. No other action was taken until the plans could be reviewed.
The court unanimously approved the second reading of a proposed amendment to ordinance number 04.05.22.012, the disposal of tree debris.
The amendment adds the section to include:
“It shall be unlawful for anyone to place trees, tree trimmings or other tree debris by the side of county roads or creek. Any and all tree waste or byproducts need to be taken to contracted sites or sites approved by the Pike County Road supervisor.”
The court also unanimously approved the adoption of a resolution supporting the filing of a Kentucky Division of Emergency Management hazard mitigation grant application in the amount of $84,000 for the Mountain Water District’s Belfry satellite office relocation project.
The next regular meeting of the court is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 19.