After a weekend of heavy rains, flooding is causing problems across the region.
Water crossed roads in many locations as creeks and streams spilled over their banks.
Residents in low-lying areas experienced flooding and some were temporarily cut off as the flood waters surrounded their homes and overtook roads.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones opened the Emergency Operations Center on Feb. 28 and issued a declaration of emergency on March 1.
“At this point, we are still trying to get an accurate picture,” Jones said. “We have widespread damage.
“To help county road crews, the National Guard is sending in five crews in to help clear roads,” Jones said.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12 crews are out across the region accessing damage to state routes.
One area KYTC District 12 is watching is in the Millard community in Pike county along U.S. 460 near the Greasy Creek bridge as an embankment failure continues to grow. According to a statement, “at this time the pavement has not been breached but the guardrail has sustained some damage.”
Pike County Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett said fire and rescue crews have been out monitoring water levels and assisting residents out of flooded areas.
Paul Maynard, Pikeville 911/Public Safety Director said most of the
affected areas in the city are in the usual areas.
“We are keeping an eye on the city pond,” Maynard said. “It’s getting up rather quickly.”
The City of Coal Run is seeing flooding in the park area and city employees are moving city property out of the park area.
According to the National Weather Service office in Jackson, 2 to 4 inches of rain fell during the weekend with locally higher amounts in certain areas.
Authorities are also watching the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River as it was forecasted to crest either slightly under or slightly over flood stage in Pikeville and Coal Run on March 1.
