Unprecedented flash flooding hit Eastern Kentucky July 27 and July 28.
State and county crews were out trying to clear roads of slides and fallen trees, but the high waters were hampering their efforts on July 28.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones issued a state of emergency for the county early Thursday.
“I’ve spoken to Gov. Andy Beshear several times and in addition to making Jenny Wiley State Resort available for displaced families, he will be sending any resources available that we need,” Jones said.
Beshear declared a state of emergency in Kentucky with at least seven counties having declared local states of emergency: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Letcher, Magoffin, Owsley and Pike.
The governor’s declaration allows the use of state resources to assist in rescues and supply needs to flood ravaged areas.
Mountain Water District spokesperson Tammy Olson said district crews were working on several line breaks in the Dorton to Elkhorn City to Letcher County line, Robinson Creek, Virgie and Indian Creek areas, as well.
“Our crews are working to repair water lines as quickly as possible,” Olsen said. “We aren’t shutting anything down at this time but if a broken water line is near a creek we have to wait until the water recedes before we can repair them.”
Nee Jackson, Pike County Emergency Management director said water rescues were still underway in several areas of the county as of presstime July 28.
“Our biggest obstacle is actually getting to the people,” Jackson said. “The roads are flooded, then we get to two miles of dry stretch, then more flooding, and you just can’t carry these boats that far.”
Jackson said the hardest hit areas included, but were not limited to Elkhorn City, Virgie, Dorton, Shelby Gap and Jonancy.
“Right now, I would urge people to stay off the roads, if at all possible,” Jackson said. “If you are trapped by high water, get to the highest spot possible and we’ll get to you as quickly as we can.”
Two MEDVAC crews from Detachment 1, Charlie Company 2-238th aviation came from Frankfort to assist with flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
“Due to heavy rainfall and flooding in eastern Kentucky, the Kentucky Guard has launched multiple aircraft to provide support for hoist and rescue operations,” Lt. Col. Stephen Martin, Army Aviation Support Facility Commander said.
Additionally, KYANG aviators within closer proximity had already initiated responses.
“This event is far from over,” Jones said. “We can expect more rain over the next 24 or so hours.”
Both Jones and Jackson urged people if they have an emergency to call 911.