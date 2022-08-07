Local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in Floyd, Knott, Owsley and Pike counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance grants for debris removal and permanent work to repair public facilities that were damaged by the July flooding, FEMA announced in a statement Aug. 7.
These counties, along with Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry and Wolfe counties were previously approved for reimbursement for emergency protective measures.
The major disaster declaration for Kentucky flooding also has been amended to authorize a 100 percent federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for a continuous 30-day period of the Commonwealth’s choosing within the first 120 days for Clay, Floyd, Knott, Martin, Owsley, Perry and Pike counties.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure. Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance.
